Lessons in history, constitution will help foster unity, say academics

Sharifah Munirah Alatas, Helen Ting and Zaharom Nain all welcome the government’s move to teach about the country’s history and its constitution to all undergraduates.

PETALING JAYA : Two academics have welcomed the decision to make the Federal Constitution and Malaysian History compulsory general studies subjects in universities, saying it will foster unity and strengthen acceptance of the nation’s diversity.

Sharifah Munirah Alatas said the two subjects would help students better understand the nation’s diverse history that has “made us who we are today.”

Munirah, an independent scholar, said the belief systems of Muslims, Buddhists, Hindus and indigenous Bumiputeras, some of which include animism, ancestral worship and shamanism, form part of the nation’s historical legacy.

“Knowing the ‘other’ is the path to understanding and acceptance. It is not good enough to ‘tolerate’ diversity. We must embrace it.

“Hence, both these subjects are extremely important in nurturing acceptance,” Munirah, appointed last month to the national unity council, told FMT.

She went on to say that being familiar with the past was in no way a threat to Islam, the official religion of the federation, or to Bahasa Melayu, the national language.

She suggested that those who feel threatened by Malaysia’s historical diversity should study Islamic history, noting that Muslim empires thrived centuries ago by preserving their diverse societies.

Munirah also said Malaysians could strengthen patriotism by uniting against religious and ethnic intolerance.

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the government had identified the two subjects to ensure undergraduates gain a basic understanding of Malaysia’s history and constitution, regardless of their field of study.

Policy researcher Helen Ting noted that many who politicised Article 153 on the special position of Malays and natives of Sabah and Sarawak have never understood its spirit.

She said the Article also safeguards the legitimate interests of non-Malays, which few of its “defenders” acknowledge.

Ting also noted that many overlook the second half of Clause 1 of Article 3, which states that while Islam is the religion of the federation, “other religions may be practised in peace and harmony in any part of the federation”.

Her only worry was whether the constitutional knowledge will be interpreted and taught correctly, she said.

“Hopefully it will not be weaponised or distorted for political motives or out of ignorance.”

Zaharom Nain, an adjunct professor, raised concerns over which version of history would be taught, noting the substantial criticisms levelled at the existing school syllabus.

He said history lessons would be beneficial if aimed at education, but disastrous if used to “propagandise and indoctrinate.”

“So, who designs the history curriculum and who teaches it are important issues to consider, apart from making grand claims about aims,” Zaharom, director of the Allianz Centre for Governance, a research hub, said when contacted.

He went on to say that a critical understanding of the country’s constitution and history is crucial and more important than merely the transfer of “officially-sanctioned ‘knowledge”.

“This idea needs to be thought through holistically or else, to be honest, it will be a half-baked effort which students will likely be bored with.”