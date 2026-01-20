BM, History required for all students in Malaysia

From 2027, Form 6 and matriculation programmes will come under the purview of the higher education ministry to ensure a smoother transition to bachelor’s degrees. (Bernama pic)

PUTRAJAYA : All schools in Malaysia, including religious, international and private institutions, are now required to offer Bahasa Melayu and History as per the national curriculum.

Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said the policy would be implemented during official school hours and applies to all institutions, including those offering the Unified Examination Certificate.

The announcement came as part of a comprehensive set of reforms aimed at improving learning outcomes and strengthening national identity under the National Education Plan which Anwar launched here today.

Other key initiatives included assessments for Form 3 students from 2027 in Bahasa Melayu, English, Mathematics, Science and History.

Anwar also said that from 2027, Form 6 and matriculation programmes would come under the purview of the higher education ministry to ensure a smoother transition to bachelor’s degrees.

Anwar said technical and vocational education and training would be introduced in primary and secondary schools from 2027, with a focus on technology and digital skills.

He added that RM100 million would be allocated to renovate and upgrade teacher rooms nationwide.

Meanwhile, selected national schools will be strengthened as models of excellence, with five primary and five secondary schools in each district chosen as “Inspiration Schools” focussing on management efficiency, infrastructure and quality education in Bahasa Melayu, English and STEM subjects.

Anwar added that high-achieving students with a 4.0 CGPA in STPM, matriculation, foundation, or diploma programmes will be guaranteed places at public universities.

He also announced free education for students with disabilities, with 3,000 students across public universities, polytechnics and community colleges to be fully exempted from their tuition fees.

Other announcements included an additional 3,000 university places for top-performing STPM graduates and 10,000 extra scholarships, including 5,800 reserved for underprivileged families.

Anwar said general studies would also be taught in Bahasa Melayu at all public and private universities, with a focus on Malaysia’s constitution and history.