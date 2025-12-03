Let all unity govt parties have Cabinet posts, says Sng

PBM president Larry Sng said another hung Parliament is likely after the next general election and ‘it is anyone’s guess who will helm the office of prime minister’. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parti Bangsa Malaysia (PBM) president Larry Sng has urged Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim to offer Cabinet posts to every party that is in the unity government bloc.

Sng warned another hung Parliament was likely after the next general election (GE16) and that Anwar needed to hedge his bets even as he reshuffled his Cabinet.

“There is no guarantee there will be another unity government, and should there be one, it is anyone’s guess who will helm the office of prime minister.

“If Anwar wants to retain control, this government needs to run things differently and appoint representatives of all the unity government parties into the Cabinet, just like how Barisan Nasional and Perikatan Nasional did in the past.

“Just taking into account the interests of Pakatan Harapan, Umno, Gabungan Parti Sarawak and Gabungan Rakyat Sabah is not a winning formula,” the former Sarawak PKR chief said in a Facebook post today.

Currently, Anwar’s Cabinet comprises ministers from PKR, DAP, Amanah, Umno, three GPS components and one from GRS, as a direct member of the Sabah coalition.

Parties in the government bloc that do not have representatives in the Cabinet include BN components MCA, MIC and Parti Bersatu Rakyat Sabah, as well as Warisan and Sng’s PBM.

The unity government is also backed by Upko, whose president Ewon Benedick recently quit as a minister, Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku, Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat and seven independent assemblymen.

Earlier today, the Prime Minister’s Office confirmed that a Cabinet reshuffle would take place, with Anwar to announce the new lineup soon.

The Cabinet has four vacant seats – for the portfolios of economy; natural resources and environment sustainability; entrepreneur development and cooperatives; and investment, trade and industry.

The upcoming Cabinet reshuffle will be Anwar’s second since becoming the prime minister in November 2022.