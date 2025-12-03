Prankster in KLIA bomb hoax nabbed

Malaysia Airports said all passengers remained safe as authorities responded to a claim of a bomb at Terminal 1.

PETALING JAYA : A prankster who claimed there was a bomb at KLIA has been detained and handed over to the police, according to airport operator Malaysia Airports.

The bomb threat, which turned out to be a hoax, was first reported at 5.32pm yesterday before a scheduled flight departure at Terminal 1.

“The aviation security team activated the required response protocols, secured the area and coordinated with the relevant authorities,” Malaysia Airports said, referring to the police and a bomb disposal unit.

The authorities confirmed at 8.58pm that the threat was a hoax.

“All passengers remained safe throughout the process,” Malaysia Airports said, adding that the scheduled flight departed at 7.19pm.

It also reminded travellers that making false threats was a serious offence under Malaysian law.

According to a social media post, the threat was written on the baggage tag of a piece of luggage that had been checked in.