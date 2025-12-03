Reduced sentence for ex-IT consultant convicted of road rage killing

The Federal Court today allowed Yew Wei Liang’s appeal on sentence.

PUTRAJAYA : A former IT consultant who caused the death of a bank manager in a road rage incident six years ago had his sentence reduced from 16 years to 12 after the Federal Court allowed his appeal on sentence.

A three-member bench chaired by Justice Noordin Hassan said the original jail term imposed on Yew Wei Liang by the High Court and affirmed by the Court of Appeal was excessive.

“We think the sentence is a bit high,” said Noordin, who sat with Justices Vazeer Alam Mydin Meera and Lee Swee Seng.

Yew was seen sobbing in the dock while his family members appeared relieved after the court’s verdict.

Lawyer N Sivananthan told reporters that Yew, 47, should be freed in 2027 after taking into account a one-third remission given to prisoners for good behaviour.

The bench earlier dismissed Yew’s appeal to be sentenced for a lesser charge of causing death without intention.

The bench also disallowed the prosecution’s cross-appeal that he be convicted of murder, which would give judges the discretion to impose the death penalty or up to 40 years in jail and a minimum 12 strokes of the rotan.

Deputy public prosecutor Ng Siew Wee represented the prosecution.

Yew was initially charged with murder after repeatedly running into Syed Danial Syed Syakir, 29, on the North-South Expressway near Bandar Baru Bangi on Aug 10, 2019, resulting in his death at the scene.

On Dec 7, 2023, Justice Julia Ibrahim found him guilty of a lesser charge of culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

She sentenced him to 16 years’ jail, backdated to the date of his arrest on Aug 10, 2019.

The Court of Appeal dismissed Yew’s appeal against his conviction and sentence in March this year.