RON97, non-subsidised RON95 up 3 sen

PETALING JAYA : The prices of RON97 petrol and non-subsidised RON95 will be raised by three sen in the coming week due to a hike in global oil prices, says the finance ministry.

In a statement, the ministry said the price of RON97 will be fixed at RM3.29 per litre while non-subsidised RON95 will retail at RM2.66 per litre.

Subsidised RON95 will continue to be sold at RM1.99 per litre under the BUDI95 programme while the prices of diesel will remain at RM3.08 per litre in the peninsula and RM2.15 per litre in East Malaysia.

These prices will be in effect until Dec 10.

The ministry said the government will continue to monitor global crude oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure the people’s welfare and wellbeing.