Fresh produce to be added to SARA shopping list

SUNGAI PETANI : Fresh produce is likely to be added to the list of essential items under the Sumbangan Asas Rahmah (SARA) programme which will be updated by Ramadan.

Kamil Munim, the political secretary to the finance minister, said there have been requests to include additional essential items in the list, including fresh produce.

“Several parties have suggested adding more items, and the ministry is considering including fresh goods such as fish, chicken and others.

“We expect this to be implemented before Ramadan so that by Aidilfitri, or other upcoming celebrations, it can help ease the burden on the public when purchasing these items,” he said after taking part in a gotong-royong programme at Surau Kampung Perak in Bukit Selambau here today.

Kamil also said the government is looking at the best ways to expand the list under SARA.

“SARA recipients will also be able to buy items at more small shops, especially in rural areas,” he said.