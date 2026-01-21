Price hikes for non-subsidised RON95, RON97, diesel

PETALING JAYA : The prices of non-subsidised RON95 petrol and RON97 will go up by two sen from tomorrow, the finance ministry has announced.

Non-subsidised RON95 will retail at RM2.54 per litre while RON97 will be sold at RM3.10 per litre.

The price of diesel in Peninsular Malaysia will meanwhile be raised by four sen to RM2.88 per litre.

The price of subsidised RON95 under BUDI95 will remain at RM1.99 per litre while diesel will continue to be sold at RM2.15 per litre in East Malaysia.

These prices are effective until Jan 28.

In a statement, the finance ministry said the price hikes followed a recent increase in global oil prices.

“The government will continue monitoring global oil price trends and take appropriate measures to ensure people’s welfare remains intact.”