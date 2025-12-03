Sabah Bersatu secretary urges Muhyiddin to step down after polls disaster

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin was already battling discontent within his party as well as calls for him to step down ahead of GE16.

PETALING JAYA : A Sabah Bersatu leader has urged Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as Bersatu president and Perikatan Nasional chairman following the party’s wipeout in the 17th Sabah state election on Saturday.

Sabah Bersatu secretary Yunus Nurdin said the party’s failure to win a single seat despite fielding 33 candidates was embarrassing, Sabah News reported.

Yunus accused the Bersatu leadership of failing to manage the internal strife in the months before the state polls, thus affecting the confidence of voters in the party.

He said the results of the state polls were a clear message that both PN and Bersatu needed holistic renewal.

“Sabah Bersatu firmly believes that the party needs a major reset. The renewal process must start with the top leadership. The party needs a new face and leaders who are more responsive.

“We call on Muhyiddin to relinquish the posts of Bersatu president and PN chairman. This is not personal but concerns the party’s future,” he was quoted as saying at a press conference in Kota Kinabalu.

Yunus claimed that PN’s overall lacklustre performance, winning just one seat through PAS, was the result of weak support from the central leadership as well as a lack of funds and training for the election campaign.

“The results are nothing to be proud of. In fact, it was a nightmare for the grassroots, division leaders and candidates. We want to redeem our dignity,” he said.

FMT has reached out to state PN chief Ronald Kiandee, who also lost in the state polls, for comment.

PAS managed to win the Karambunai seat on Saturday, a historic breakthrough as this is the Islamic party’s first ever seat in East Malaysia.

However, Bersatu failed to win a single seat at the polls, a far cry from the 11 it won in 2020.

Muhyiddin was already battling discontent within Bersatu as well as calls for him to step down ahead of the 16th general election to make way for his deputy, opposition leader Hamzah Zainudin.

PAS leaders have also called for the Islamic party to spearhead PN in GE16.

However, about a week before polling day for the Sabah state election, Bersatu MPs, including Hamzah, attended a closed-door meeting with Muhyiddin and reiterated their support for the former prime minister to stay on as party president.