Search for missing flight MH370 to resume on Dec 30

Flight MH370, a Boeing 777 with 227 passengers and 12 crew on board, disappeared in 2014 en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing, becoming one of the world’s biggest aviation mysteries. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The search for missing Malaysia Airlines flight MH370 by UK-based Ocean Infinity will resume on Dec 30, the transport ministry announced today.

In a statement, it said Ocean Infinity would carry out intermittent seabed operations for a total of 55 days.

“The search will be carried out in the targeted area assessed to have the highest probability of locating the aircraft, in accordance with the service agreement entered into between the government of Malaysia and Ocean Infinity on March 25, 2025,” it said.

“The latest development underscores the government of Malaysia’s commitment to providing closure to the families affected by this tragedy.”

In April, transport minister Loke Siew Fook said the search had been temporarily suspended due to poor weather conditions.

Ocean Infinity had proposed a new search in a 15,000 sq km area in the southern Indian Ocean, based on the latest data analysis.

The search is based on a “no find, no fee” principle, in which Ocean Infinity will receive US$70 million if the wreckage is successfully located.

The disappearance of MH370 remains one of the biggest aviation mysteries. The plane went missing on March 8, 2014 with 239 people on board, en route from Kuala Lumpur to Beijing.