Tengku Zafrul appointed Mida chairman on 2-year term

PETALING JAYA : Former investment, trade and industry minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz has been appointed as chairman of the Malaysian Investment Development Authority (Mida) effective today.

The Prime Minister’s Office said the PKR member will serve in the post for two years.

“Besides leading Mida, Tengku Zafrul will be given several additional responsibilities which will be detailed and announced later on by the prime minister,” it said in a statement.

Tengku Zafrul officially stepped down from his portfolio yesterday following the expiry of his final term as a senator.

He was first appointed as a senator in March 2020 when he became the finance minister in Muhyiddin Yassin’s Cabinet.

He stepped down to contest in the 15th general election for Umno but was defeated.

Following the formation of the unity government, he was appointed to a second term as a senator to pave the way for him to become the investment, trade and industry minister in Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s Cabinet.

Tengku Zafrul is also president of the Badminton Association of Malaysia.