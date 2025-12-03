Warisan won popular vote as it contested all 73 seats, say GRS duo

Shafie Apdal’s Warisan received a total of 288,703 votes on Saturday, 2,314 more than the 286,389 secured by GRS. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : Two Gabungan Rakyat Sabah leaders have played down the fact that Warisan won the popular vote in the Sabah state election on Saturday, saying this was only because the party had contested in all the 73 seats up for grabs.

Parti Bersatu Sabah vice-president Arthur Sen said the narrative that winning the popular vote meant Warisan was more popular in Sabah was misguided as GRS contested only 55 seats in the election.

Warisan received a total of 288,703 votes, 2,314 more than the 286,389 secured by GRS.

“They contested in urban seats like Elopura, Api-Api, Tanjong Papat, Likas and Tanjung Aru, which have a higher number of voters. GRS did not field candidates in these areas.

“I think this reflects their failure to understand mathematics and draw proper comparisons,” Arthur told FMT.

He dismissed the narrative that Warisan was popular throughout Sabah, pointing out that the party led by former chief minister Shafie Apdal was defeated in 48 seats while 23 candidates lost their deposits.

“When so many candidates lose their deposits, can we say that the party is actually popular?” he asked.

Parti Gagasan Rakyat Sabah vice-president Masiung Banah mocked Warisan, saying the popular vote narrative that it was pushing showed that it could not accept its defeat in the polls.

He said it would only mislead Sabahans when all parties should respect that GRS had been given the mandate to form the state government.

“It’s an unfair comparison. They just want to confuse the rakyat, who actually want the new government to get to work. They should just move on and be a respectable opposition,” he said.

GRS won 29 seats on Saturday followed by Warisan (25), Barisan Nasional (six), independents (five), Upko (three), Parti Solidariti Tanah Airku (two) and one each by Parti Kesejahteraan Demokratik Masyarakat (KDM), Pakatan Harapan and Perikatan Nasional.

GRS chairman Hajiji Noor was sworn in as chief minister for a second term, receiving the backing of BN, Upko, PH, KDM as well as STAR assemblyman Ishak Ayub, who was appointed as an assistant minister.

STAR president Jeffrey Kitingan, the Tambunan assemblyman, will however sit in the opposition with Warisan.