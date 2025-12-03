We still have 2 years left, repeal Sosma now, govt told

Hassan Karim has repeatedly criticised the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 and called for its repeal.

KUALA LUMPUR : A PKR MP has urged the government to repeal the Security Offences (Special Measures) Act 2012 (Sosma), saying it has two years before the next general election to deliver the reforms it promised.

Hassan Karim (PH-Pasir Gudang) also said that Pakatan Harapan (PH), which is part of the government, had pledged in its election manifesto to repeal draconian laws, including Sosma.

“Now is the time, as we still have two more years in this parliamentary term,” he said during a debate on recommendations by the parliamentary select committee on human rights, election and institutional reform.

“If we do not repeal this law, it means that we, including myself, have failed to take on real reforms.”

Hassan, who has repeatedly criticised Sosma, said that existing laws such as the Penal Code and the Prevention of Terrorism Act 2015 are sufficient to tackle organised crime and terrorism, which Sosma has been applied to.

“I would like to ask: don’t we have enough provisions to address organised crime?” he asked.

Earlier, parliamentary select committee chair William Leong (PH-Selayang) told the Dewan Rakyat that concerns over Sosma were raised during consultations with rights groups Suaram and the Human Rights Commission of Malaysia.

He said the issues highlighted included the broad and vague definition of “security offences”, the infringement of detainees’ human rights by detention without trial, denial of bail, and limited court supervision which makes legal access more difficult and allows potential abuse.

The committee made eight recommendations, including that the government refine the definitions of “security offences”, “terror crimes” and “organised crime”, and review Section 13 of Sosma which denies bail and violates civil liberties.

“However, amendments need to be done carefully so that they do not jeopardise the country’s ability to maintain peace and public order,” said Leong.

Other proposals covered restoring judicial discretion in granting remand, bail, trial, court-decided monitoring and improved detainee welfare and proper psychological support.