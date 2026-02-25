‘Single window, single offer’ for matriculation, university admission

Higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said the grading mechanisms for the matriculation and foundation programmes, as well as the STPM examination, will remain unchanged. (Bernama pic)

KUALA LUMPUR : The higher education ministry will introduce a unified “single window, single offer” system for admission to the matriculation programme and public universities to prevent students from receiving multiple offers.

Higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said applicants will receive a single offer based on their best results under the system.

“Previously, we had a ‘single window’ system, but not a ‘single offer’ system. That is why we had students receiving multiple offers from both the matriculation (programme) and universities.

“After this, we will no longer have to debate every year why some students do not receive certain offers,” he said in the Dewan Rakyat today.

Zambry was responding to Azli Yusof (PH-Shah Alam), who asked about the standardisation of curricula and assessments between the matriculation and foundation programmes and the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia (STPM) examination.

He clarified that the grading mechanisms for all three pathways would also remain unchanged.

Responding to Abdul Latiff Abdul Rahman (PN-Kuala Krai) on plans to transfer management of the matriculation programme from the education ministry to his ministry, Zambry said detailed steps were being formulated, covering legislation, welfare, finance, staffing, systems and assets.

He said the transfer process would be refined by a joint steering committee established by both ministries for the Form 6 and matriculation programmes, with support from the public service department and finance ministry.