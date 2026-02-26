‘Single window, single offer’ ignores different academic standards, says DAP Youth

DAP Youth said the ‘single window, single offer’ remains an administrative adjustment that falls short of meaningful reform. (File pic)

PETALING JAYA : DAP Youth says the higher education ministry’s “single window, single offer” system does not resolve concerns over students competing on unequal footing for places in local universities.

The wing’s publicity secretary, Ho Chi Yang, said differences in curriculum structure, assessment methods and grading standards between the Sijil Tinggi Persekolahan Malaysia, matriculation and foundation programmes meant that students were not assessed under the same academic standards.

“Although all three pathways use the cumulative grade point average, structural differences remain.

“A single-offer system alone is insufficient to address concerns about fairness in university admissions,” he said in a statement.

Yesterday, higher education minister Zambry Abdul Kadir said applicants to matriculation programmes and public universities would receive only one offer based on their best results under the unified system.

He said the move would prevent students from receiving multiple offers each year and clarified that grading mechanisms for the different pre-university pathways would remain unchanged.

Ho said that while the “single window, single offer” system might reduce overlapping offers, it remained an administrative adjustment that fell short of meaningful reform.

He urged the ministry to conduct a comprehensive review aimed at unifying the pre-university system in stages so that students can compete based on the same standards, while taking needs-based considerations into account.