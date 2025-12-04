Bung in critical condition

Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin was just re-elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman in the Nov 29 Sabah state election.

PETALING JAYA : Sabah Umno chief Bung Moktar Radin is in critical condition, according to his son Naim Kurniawan Moktar.

Naim told FMT that the six-term Kinabatangan MP is currently being treated at Gleneagles Hospital in Kota Kinabalu, Sabah. His exact illness is unclear for now.

“We remain hopeful and pray for his full recovery as the medical team continues to provide the best care possible,” said the Umno Youth treasurer.

The former Sabah deputy chief minister was just re-elected to a second term as Lamag assemblyman in the Nov 29 Sabah state election.

Sabah chief minister Hajiji Noor said he prayed that Bung would have a swift recovery, and urged the Umno veteran’s family to stay strong.

“May God grant him and his family strength and protection in enduring this trial. Truly every trial comes with its lessons. God-willing, may he recover immediately,” he said in a Facebook post.

Sabah Umno deputy chief Abdul Rahman Dahlan, with whom Bung had often clashed with in the past, also prayed that the MP would recover quickly.