Conservation group hails Sabah Mineral Management ESG ranking system

WWF-Malaysia policy analyst and legal counsel Sheelasheena Damian (left) and Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd CEO Natasha Sim at a recent course on compliance and reporting in ESG and sustainability for the mining sector in the state. (Sabah Mineral Management pic)

PETALING JAYA : A conservation group has hailed the environmental, social and governance (ESG) ranking system introduced by Sabah Mineral Management Sdn Bhd earlier this year.

WWF-Malaysia said robust governance was essential to avert irreversible harm, the Daily Express reported.

Its conservation chief in Sabah Robecca Jumin said responsible mining involved early risk identification, impact minimisation, and ensuring remedy and compensation where necessary.

“The introduction of ESG principles in the mining sector is a welcome move towards greater accountability and sustainability.”

Robecca also called for the reinforcement of such principles with clear policies, inclusive governance, and science-based safeguards that protect Sabah’s forests and biodiversity.

She went on to say that mining should not exacerbate biodiversity loss or infringe upon the rights of the indigenous people and local communities.

Strong environmental and social safeguards, including free, prior, and informed consent must be central to all mining decisions, Robecca said.

Priority, she said, must be given to restoring impacted areas, considering ecological connectivity and ecosystem services.

Robecca urged assemblymen and political parties to define responsible mining in Sabah’s context as well as develop a state responsible mining framework aligned with ESG principles and biodiversity conservation goals.

The assemblymen should also ensure decisions related to mining comply with the Sabah Structure Plan 2033, particularly provisions on Environmentally Sensitive Areas, as well as mandate cost-benefit analyses and feasibility studies before approving any mining project.