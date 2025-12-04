Kedah education dept removes 2 teachers over alleged sexual misconduct

The Kedah education department expressed its commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and all members of the education system. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Kedah education department has removed two teachers embroiled in allegations of sexual misconduct from their posts.

In a statement, the department said it was investigating both cases, which are unrelated to each other.

“The department has taken action to remove the teachers involved from their respective institutions pending the outcome of investigations.”

It also said that it would not compromise on any form of sexual misconduct and remained committed to ensuring the safety and well-being of students, teachers, and all members of the education system.

While the department gave no details, its statement follows a Harian Metro report involving the circulation on social media of screenshots showing a sexually explicit conversation between a male teacher and a 15-year-old female student.

Activist and former teacher Fadli Salleh, who voiced concern over the matter, was quoted as saying that the student was being groomed by the teacher, who had taught at a secondary school in Alor Setar.

The teacher involved was said to have been transferred to a different school.

Fadli also highlighted a separate incident in Alor Setar, where another male teacher was accused of frequently using sexually explicit language in class.

He said the student who reported the matter to the school principal did not receive the appropriate attention, and the complaint was subsequently made to another teacher.

According to him, the teacher who received the complaint had already reported the matter to the district education office.

However, the teacher who reported the incident was allegedly transferred to another school on grounds of “overstepping the principal’s authority”, even though his intention was to protect the students.

Fadli said the teacher who had acted inappropriately was transferred, “but the one who was protecting the students had to suffer”.