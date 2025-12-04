Pairin to be defence witness in Sabah water dept graft trial

Joseph Pairin Kitingan was Sabah chief minister from 1985 to 1994.

PETALING JAYA : The defence in the Sabah water department corruption trial plans to call former chief minister Joseph Pairin Kitingan as one of its witnesses.

Lawyer Ansari Abdullah told Kota Kinabalu sessions court judge Abu Bakar Manat that Pairin was meant to be among the defence’s seven witnesses in the trial, Daily Express reported.

However, Ansari said they had been unable to get in touch with Pairin while fellow witness Teo Chee Ming was in New Zealand and another, Michael Imban, was unwell.

Deputy public prosecutor Mahadi Abdul Jumaat said the prosecution had also attempted to contact Pairin, who was chief minister from 1985 to 1994, but was unsuccessful.

Pairin is also founder of Parti Bersatu Sabah.

So far, three defence witnesses have testified in the trial, including former state infrastructure development minister Raymond Tan.

Former Sabah water department director Ag Tahir Ag Talib, his wife Fauziah Piut, and former deputy director, Lim Lam Beng @ Lim Chee Hong, are standing trial on 37 counts of money laundering involving RM61.57 million and the unlawful possession of luxury items.

The trio had pleaded not guilty to the charges in 2019.

Tahir faces 11 charges and Fauziah 19 under the Anti-Money Laundering Act. The couple is jointly charged on two counts while Tahir faces one other charge.

Lim, who faces four charges, is alleged to have been in possession of cash amounting to RM2.38 million between Oct 13 and Nov 8, 2016.