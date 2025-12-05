Civil society groups want Suhakam probe into Chow Kit raid

The group of CSOs says the proposed probe should also cover the detention process of the men held in the raid on the ‘health club’. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A group of civil society organisations (CSOs) has called for a Human Rights Commission of Malaysia (Suhakam) investigation into alleged human rights violations during a police raid on a “health club” in Chow Kit, Kuala Lumpur, last Friday.

The group said the probe should also cover the detention process involving the 171 Malaysian men and 31 foreigners arrested in the raid.

It said media footage had shown the men in towels being filmed and publicly identified, a gross violation of privacy and dignity.

“The humiliating questioning of detainees, including requests for simulated sexual sounds, as documented in news reports, points to degrading and improper enforcement practices,” it said in a joint statement.

The statement was issued by the Joint Action Group for Gender Equality and endorsed by other CSOs, including the All Women’s Action Society, the Autism Inclusiveness Direct Action Group, SIS Forum (Malaysia), Tenaganita, and the Women’s Aid Organisation.

The group claimed that the raid, arrest and treatment of the detainees were in violation of SOPs and safeguards under Articles 5 of the Federal Constitution on the right to life and personal liberty, as well as Article 9 on the freedom of movement.

It questioned what SOPs governed the raid and why the media were present, which led to privacy violations inconsistent with Article 5.

“Why were detainees subjected to humiliating and sexually explicit questions unrelated to any prosecutable offence?” it said.

The group also criticised PAS Youth’s call to investigate and ban Justice for Sisters for providing legal and psychosocial support to those arrested, saying an attack on one human rights defender is an attack on all human rights defenders.

“Attempts to suppress legitimate human rights work infringe upon constitutional freedoms and Malaysia’s obligations under domestic and international human rights law,” it said.

Last Sunday, Kuala Lumpur police chief Fadil Marsus said the magistrate rejected the remand application for the 171 because it was submitted late.

He said on Wednesday, however, that the application was filed within the lawful 24-hour period following a lengthy documentation process, and denied claims that the police had abused their power or deliberately delayed the release of those arrested.