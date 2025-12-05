Perkeso may exempt SMEs from mandatory job vacancy reporting

Human resources minister Steven Sim said the Social Security Organisation is collaborating with stakeholders to finalise the details of the exemption to mandatory job vacancy reporting. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : The Social Security Organisation (Perkeso) plans to exempt small and medium enterprises (SMEs) from mandatory job vacancy reporting, following amendments to the Employment Insurance System Act.

Human resources minister Steven Sim said the exemption is contingent on stakeholder consultations, with Perkeso collaborating with employers and employees to finalise the details.

Sim said a two-year moratorium will precede enforcement of the amended provisions, assuring employers that no penalties will be imposed for failing to report vacancies during this period.

“The goal of the system is to ensure Malaysians have access to the latest jobs in the market, help companies match their vacancies to the talent pool, and gain accurate labour market data and craft better policies.

“The reporting process is simple, online and automated. The moratorium period will be used to assist and guide stakeholders to familiarise themselves with the system and improve where necessary,” Bernama reported him as saying today.

He said the amendments also provide higher unemployment allowances, a skills training subsidy, and a mobility allowance for those who have lost their jobs.

On Tuesday, the Dewan Rakyat passed the Employment Insurance System (Amendment) Bill 2025, which aims to improve benefits for Perkeso contributors who become unemployed and strengthen the governance of the insurance scheme’s implementation.