Don’t worry, empowering Bumi entrepreneurs still core pillar, says Sim

Entrepreneur and cooperatives development minister Steven Sim said he would only seek to bolster policy implementation, improve efficiency, and ensure a more holistic impact to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem.

PETALING JAYA : The empowerment of Bumiputera entrepreneurs remains a strategic priority and core pillar of the entrepreneur and cooperatives development ministry, says its minister Steven Sim.

Sim, who was swapped to the portfolio in last month’s Cabinet reshuffle, said his appointment had not affected the ministry’s existing policies, including affirmative action for Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

He added that he would only seek to bolster policy implementation, improve efficiency, and ensure a more holistic and targeted impact to the national entrepreneurship ecosystem.

“Nearly all categories of entrepreneurs — including small and medium-sized enterprises, cooperatives, social enterprises, franchises and informal entrepreneurs — will benefit, with an emphasis on the Bumiputera, women, those in the B40 income group, the Orang Asli and youths,” he said.

In a written parliamentary reply, Sim pointed out that allocations for Tekun Nasional financing for Bumiputera entrepreneurs had been raised from RM300 million in 2025 to RM500 million this year.

These, he added, were among the ministry’s many initiatives specifically for Bumiputera entrepreneurs.

“As a whole, the ministry’s structuring has not caused an erosion of policies or aid for Bumiputera entrepreneurs,” said Sim, who is DAP deputy secretary-general.

He was replying to Mas Ermieyati Samsudin (PN-Masjid Tanah) who asked Sim to give his assurance that the government would ensure Bumiputera empowerment policies would remain.

Sim’s appointment last month had come under criticism from several opposition figures, including Bersatu’s Noh Omar who raised concerns about the future protection of Bumiputera SMEs.

Noh, who had led the ministry twice, had asked if Sim would “quietly” alter the ministry’s policies under the guise of equality, particularly since he was from DAP, which championed equality and had frequently questioned the implementation methods of the New Economic Policy.