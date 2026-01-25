Photographer develops hub for creative entrepreneurs

Muhamed Helmy Samsudeen founded One Click Hub after struggling to grow his photography business owing to a lack of a dedicated platform for the creative industry. (Bernama pic)

GEORGE TOWN : When the pandemic disrupted livelihoods in 2020, photographer Muhamed Helmy Samsudeen found himself relying on little more than his camera and determination to stay afloat.

Starting with small photography assignments, the 31-year-old eventually took a bigger step – he created a digital platform aimed at supporting and connecting Penang’s creative industry entrepreneurs.

Called One Click Hub, the application brings together photographers, videographers, designers, makeup artists, caterers and other creative professionals on a single, user-friendly platform, allowing them to promote their services, showcase portfolios, and connect directly with customers online.

Born and raised in Kuala Lumpur, Helmy said his foray into photography began after completing a diploma in business at a private college. Seeking a fresh environment and wider creative opportunities, he later moved to Penang.

The idea for One Click Hub, he said, emerged from discussions with former Penang executive councillor Abdul Halim Hussain on the challenges faced by local entrepreneurs, particularly in the creative sector.

Helmy admitted that he himself struggled to grow his business due to the lack of a dedicated platform tailored to the creative industry. Many creatives, he noted, depend heavily on general platforms such as Facebook and Google, which are not designed to address the specific needs of Penang’s creative economy.

“Out of that need, One Click Hub was born – an application that serves as a one-stop digital hub connecting the public with creative-industry players,” he said.

He added that the platform opens up wider marketing opportunities not only for small entrepreneurs and digital businesses, but also for freelancers and content creators across various fields.

One Click Hub allows users to search for, compare and book creative services through a single interface, similar to existing booking apps but focusing entirely on the creative industry.

To ensure trust and safety, all merchants on the platform are required to be registered with the Companies Commission of Malaysia. “For the general public, registration is simple and free, using only a phone number and OTP verification, with no password required,” Helmy added.

Beyond basic listings, One Click Hub also incorporates AI features to manage bookings and delivery timelines, alongside a live chat function that records all communications.

“For example, if a photographer commits to delivering work within seven days, the AI system will record that agreement and send automatic reminders to both the merchant and the customer until the task is completed,” he said.

A soft launch of the application was carried out in 2024 to introduce the concept to the public and the entrepreneurial community. The response, Helmy shared, was encouraging, prompting him to take additional time to further refine and improve the system.

Entrepreneurs will be able to register themselves on One Click Hub from next month. The app is slated to be available to the public from April 19.

Follow Helmy on Instagram.