Does unity govt have its own Bumi economic policy, asks Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR : Former prime minister Muhyiddin Yassin today asked if the current government would develop its own Bumiputera economic policy to improve the community’s socioeconomic standing.

Muhyiddin claimed that Bumiputeras were still lagging behind other races on many fronts.

Debating the king’s address in the Dewan Rakyat, the Pagoh MP said that the government’s Bumiputera Economic Transformation Plan 2035 was only “part of the government’s existing policies” rather than a master policy that covers and drives other policies.

“Therefore, I would like to ask the prime minister: is the government under his leadership ready to implement a new Bumiputera economic policy that would serve as a master policy that covers and guides other government policies being implemented in this country?

“This policy should dictate that every government policy, be it in industrial fields, investment, entrepreneurship development, housing, urban development, education, training, digital economy or other sectors, must have a Bumiputera agenda component with achievable targets.”

Muhyiddin also said that under this master policy, ministries, government departments and agencies would be mobilised to achieve these targets.

Earlier, he said statistics showed that the Bumiputera community’s participation rate in both the high-skilled and professional sectors remained low.

He also said that the unemployment rate among Bumiputera graduates was at a “worrying” level and that the community’s home ownership rate remained low.

He said the community’s equity ownership rate and household income were likewise still low compared to that of other races.

“The percentage of the population categorised as Bumiputera, including in Sabah and Sarawak, is over 60%, yet the economic dominance of the Bumiputera has now declined to below 16%,” he said.