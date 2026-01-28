Muhyiddin says Bersatu, PAS agreed to abolish PN chairman post

Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin said issues regarding the appointment of a new PN chairman would no longer arise given the decision to abolish the post.

PETALING JAYA : Bersatu president Muhyiddin Yassin has confirmed that he did not receive any notice for a now-cancelled Perikatan Nasional (PN) meeting this Thursday.

In a letter dated Jan 27, Muhyiddin also claimed that Bersatu and PAS had agreed to abolish the PN chairman post as part of the opposition coalition’s restructuring during a meeting between him and leaders from the Islamic party on Jan 16.

He claimed that during the meeting, the two parties had agreed to PN’s restructuring, which would see Bersatu heading the presidential council and the executive committee being led by PAS.

Muhyiddin said the presidential council would be the highest decision-making body in terms of PN’s policies, while the executive council would handle the administrative aspects.

“The existence of these two councils is vital to ensure that PN maintains its moderate image in line with Malaysia’s plural society.

“With this restructuring, the role of the PN chairman is abolished and issues regarding the appointment of the PN chairman no longer arise,” the letter said.

Muhyiddin also revealed that his meeting with PAS president Abdul Hadi Awang, deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man and secretary-general Takiyuddin Hassan on Jan 16 was to discuss the appointment of PN’s next chairman.

The former prime minister resigned as PN chairman effective Jan 1, in the wake of the Perlis political crisis.

According to Muhyiddin, Hadi insisted that PN remain a coalition that could attract support from Malaysians of various backgrounds.

“Premised on this understanding, the leaders of PAS and Bersatu agreed that the only way out of the turmoil surrounding the appointment of a new PN chairman was for a reshuffle of its structure.”

However, Muhyiddin said that on Jan 24, he was informed that Takiyuddin, PN’s deputy secretary-general, had issued an invite for an extraordinary Supreme Council meeting to discuss, among others, the appointment of a new PN chairman.

“This particular agenda is not in line with what was agreed on by Bersatu and PAS leaders on Jan 16. This is why the Jan 29 meeting was cancelled,” he said.

It was reported yesterday that the PN Supreme Council meeting scheduled for tomorrow had been cancelled, with the heads of PN’s four components set to convene at Muhyiddin’s home instead.

The gathering of the party chiefs was said to be a preliminary meeting to “decide the way forward” before the PN Supreme Council convenes to confirm Muhyiddin’s resignation as coalition chairman and appoint his successor.