Let Hamzah, Radzi lead Bersatu into GE16, says division chief

Kepong Bersatu chief Ahmad Nizar Sani said Muhyiddin Yassin had failed to calm tensions within the coalition, and that deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and vice-president Radzi Jidin should lead the party into GE16. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A Kepong Bersatu leader has called for a change in the party’s top leadership, saying that deputy president Hamzah Zainudin and vice-president Radzi Jidin should lead the party into the 16th general election (GE16).

Kepong Bersatu chief Ahmad Nizar Sani said the ongoing leadership crisis in Perikatan Nasional (PN) must be resolved immediately, and that party president Muhyiddin Yassin had failed to calm tensions within the coalition.

“If the president is no longer able to manage this crisis, it would be more responsible for the leadership to be handed over to those who are capable.

“For the sake of Bersatu’s future and PN’s unity, I believe Hamzah and Radzi’s leadership together represents the most effective formula to guide the party forward,” he said in a statement.

He said the dynamic between the two was essential to restoring fractured relations between Bersatu and PAS, ensuring that PN regains strength and respect, and strategically preparing for GE16.

Nizar also said that Bersatu could not remain trapped in nostalgia or be “surrounded by advisers who only know how to pit leaders against one another”.

“We need fresh, inclusive leadership. The time has come to place the interests of the party and the nation above all else, before it is too late,” he said.

Nizar’s call comes amid growing infighting in Bersatu, following remarks by information chief Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz who rejected calls for Muhyiddin to step down as party president and suggested that Hamzah resign instead over the party’s failure in the Sabah state election on Nov 29, 2025.

Tangga Batu Bersatu chief Ramlan Meon, in response, questioned whether Muhyiddin supported calls for Hamzah to resign.

He claimed that Tun Faisal’s remarks were not cleared by the party’s Supreme Council and risked misrepresenting the party’s position.

Nizar also expressed concern over the provocation and attacks on PAS from those in Bersatu.

“It must be remembered that PAS is our largest coalition partner. Actions that fracture PN will only weaken our cause and give an advantage to our rivals.

“Moreover, suspending or expelling members who disagree with the leadership is highly undemocratic and must be stopped immediately,” he said.

‘Hamzah failed in Sabah, he’ll fail in GE16’

Meanwhile, Bersatu associate wing vice-chief R Sri Sanjeevan came to Muhyiddin’s defence, insisting that the former prime minister should lead Bersatu and PN in facing GE16.

He said Hamzah, who led Bersatu’s charge in the Nov 29 election in Sabah, had failed to deliver results with the party losing every contest.

“The Sabah state election clearly shows that he lacks the electoral strength to lead us into GE16. This election demands experience, trust and a winning record, not failed experiments.

“As the founder of Bersatu and a former prime minister, Muhyiddin brings proven national leadership, credibility and unity,” Sanjeevan said in a statement.