Hamzah not sacked yet, says Bersatu man

Bersatu deputy president Hamzah Zainudin is to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over alleged attempts to undermine the party’s leadership.

KUALA LUMPUR : Hamzah Zainudin remains as Bersatu deputy president for now, according to an assemblyman who attended a gathering with party president Muhyiddin Yassin tonight.

“Hamzah has not been sacked yet,” Kota Siputeh assemblyman Ashraf Mustaqim Badrul Munir told FMT when met in front of Muhyiddin’s residence in Bukit Damansara.

More than 30 legislators from Bersatu and senior party leaders gathered at Muhyiddin’s home tonight as the leadership feud between Muhyiddin and Hamzah intensified.

Among those who attended were secretary-general Azmin Ali and vice-presidents Ahmad Faizal Azumu and Radzi Jidin.

Bersatu sources told FMT that those at the meeting included more than 20 assemblymen from various states, four MPs as well as several Supreme Council members.

However, those aligned to Hamzah did not turn up. A Bersatu source said those in Hamzah’s camp boycotted the gathering tonight, while an MP confirmed that elected representatives aligned to Hamzah had decided against attending the gathering.

“Those who attended are Muhyiddin’s hardcore supporters,” the MP told FMT.

FMT has also learnt that what was supposed to be a special meeting was changed to a gathering after only 18 elected representatives had confirmed their attendance on Friday.

It is also learnt that action would be taken against those who did not show up.

Tonight’s meeting also comes on the heels of news that Hamzah had been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

Yesterday, it was reported that at least six other party leaders, including division chiefs and from Sabah Bersatu, were also called to the disciplinary board on Feb 12 over separate 2025 incidents.