Azmin, Peja spotted at Muhyiddin’s house for Bersatu powwow

Bersatu leaders including Azmin Ali and Ahmad Faizal Azumu are expected to meet at party president Muhyiddin Yassin’s home tonight.

KUALA LUMPUR : Bersatu secretary-general Azmin Ali and vice-president Ahmad Faizal Azumu were seen arriving at Muhyiddin Yassin’s house here for a special meeting involving its leaders.

Azmin and Faizal, better known as Peja, arrived at Muhyiddin’s home in Bukit Damansara at about 8pm.

Pasir Salak chief Zainol Fadzi Paharudin told FMT on Friday that the meeting would involve key figures in the party, including MPs, assemblymen and senators.

The meeting’s agenda was not disclosed; however, it comes amid an intensifying leadership feud within Bersatu, with growing calls for Muhyiddin to step down as party president, followed by counter-calls for his deputy, Hamzah Zainudin, to resign instead.

Tonight’s meeting also comes off the heels of news that Hamzah had been summoned to appear before the party’s disciplinary board over complaints alleging attempts to sabotage the party’s 2025 annual general assembly and undermine its leadership.

Yesterday, it was reported that at least six other party leaders, including division chiefs and from Sabah Bersatu, were also called to the disciplinary board on Feb 12 over separate 2025 incidents.