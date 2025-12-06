AirBorneo’s jet aircraft services to commence next July, says premier

Sarawak premier Abang Johari Openg said his government will also establish direct flights with Singapore. (Bernama pic)

KUCHING : Sarawak-owned airline AirBorneo will begin operating jet aircraft from July next year as part of the state’s plan to strengthen regional air connectivity, says premier Abang Johari Openg.

He said the airline would commence initial operations next month using turboprop aircraft before transitioning into jet services.

“In July, we will begin jet operations,” he said at the Sarawak Economic Development Corporation 2025 corporate dinner here last night, adding that the effort would enhance Sarawak’s competitiveness in the regional aviation sector.

He said Singapore’s Prime Minister Lawrence Wong, whom he met on Thursday, welcomed Sarawak’s plan to establish direct flights between the two destinations, while transport minister Loke Siew Fook, who was present at the meeting, had given AirBorneo the green light for the proposal.

Abang Johari said Sarawak also intends to expand beyond Singapore with proposed services to Jeju Island in South Korea, which is a Unesco Global Geopark, thus connecting it with Sarawak Delta Geopark, which also achieved similar status in September.

He said the operations of AirBorneo would complement efforts done by SEDC which has been involved in Sarawak’s hospitality, infrastructure and tourism development over the last five decades.

Abang Johari said SEDC must continue evolving by embracing innovation and technology to meet Sarawak’s future economic needs, adding “it needs critical thinking, it needs strategic thinking, it needs thinking outside the box.”

“We have to develop our human capital, match this human capital with our natural capital, and transform our economy as a very competitive economy in this region,” he said.

He looked forward to seeing SEDC pioneer new economic activities that will uplift the standard of living of Sarawakians.

SEDC is well-positioned to take part in the state’s emerging industries, particularly in renewable energy, algae-based fuels and other technology-driven ventures, he said.

The corporation could spearhead the development of algae as a new green fuel for Sarawak.

“I am hopeful it will become a reality. That is why our future is bright and our economy is well calculated, and it is meant for the future of our people,” he added.