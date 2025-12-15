Fares same as previously charged by MASwings, says AirBorneo

AirBorneo said all routes operated during its initial phase fall under the RAS network and mirror those previously served by MASwings, covering destinations within Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Sarawak’s state-owned airline, AirBorneo, says ticket prices on its routes have not increased following the launch of its booking website, as public criticism mounts over the airline’s fares.

AirBorneo said fares remain the same as those previously charged by MASwings, being subsidised under the rural air services (RAS) programme.

It also said the fare structure is calibrated to ensure operational sustainability while keeping prices at reasonable levels.

The airline’s booking website went live on Dec 10, offering tickets for travel from Jan 14, ahead of the legal and operational takeover of MASwings by AirBorneo Holdings Sdn Bhd from Jan 1.

AirBorneo said all routes operated during its initial phase fall under the RAS network and mirror those previously served by MASwings, covering destinations within Sarawak, Sabah and Labuan.

On Dec 12, Sarawak tourism, creative industry and performing arts minister Abdul Karim Rahman Hamzah defended the airline against complaints that some routes were priced above RM200, saying fares would stabilise as operations mature.

AirBorneo said any future fare adjustments would only be made once a new RAS agreement is concluded with the federal government.

It said it is developing an affordable pricing strategy for future non-RAS routes that takes operating costs into account while delivering value, connectivity and reliability.

The Sarawak government signed a sale and purchase agreement with Malaysia Aviation Group in February to acquire MASwings, paving the way for the launch of AirBorneo as a state-backed regional carrier.