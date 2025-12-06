Focus on inclusive growth now, World Bank tells Putrajaya

World Bank senior economist for poverty and equity Ririn Salwa Purnamasari said Malaysia is well-positioned to achieve an inclusive, high-income future. (Envato Elements pic)

PUTRAJAYA : The World Bank has commended Malaysia for its strong progress in reducing poverty but says it must now turn its focus to ensuring more equitable growth for the people.

World Bank senior economist for poverty and equity Ririn Salwa Purnamasari said Malaysia’s achievements over the past generation were undeniable, with hardcore poverty now almost eliminated.

“Malaysia’s efforts in poverty and inequality reduction have been impressive.

“Hardcore poverty is now almost non-existent. The government’s target on eliminating hardcore poverty has essentially been met,” she said during a panel session at the 2025 National Public Service Reform Convention held here today in conjunction with Rancakkan Madani.

Ririn said the country must now move beyond simply eradicating hardcore poverty and focus on ensuring broader and more equitable development, adding that further improvements in education and health outcomes were crucial to support inclusive growth.

“Malaysia’s success is not only about lifting people out of hardcore poverty. The country needs to have bigger ambitions,” she said.

She said Malaysia already has strong foundations in place, including high school enrolment, extensive healthcare coverage and the framework for the 13th Malaysia Plan.

“The next steps for Malaysia are not about doing more of everything but about better connecting what Malaysia already has,” she said, adding that the nation was well-positioned to achieve an inclusive, high-income future.