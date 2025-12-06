In tribute, MP recounts events after Bung’s vulgar outburst in 2018

Puncak Borneo MP Willie Mongin said he and the late Bung Moktar Radin became good friends after the latter’s controversial outburst in Parliament in 2018.

PETALING JAYA : Willie Mongin has shared what transpired behind the scenes following the late Bung Moktar Radin’s Willie Mongin has shared what transpired behind the scenes following the late Bung Moktar Radin’s vulgar outburst at the Puncak Borneo MP during Dewan Rakyat proceedings in 2018.

Willie, formerly of PKR, said many had assumed that he and Bung held a vendetta against each other after the incident, but that was not the case.

“He apologised in Parliament and after he exited the house, I went to see him. We hugged and shook hands, and he said: ‘Young man, I know you’re a good leader. There are still many things you have to learn, but don’t be angry, we’re both from Borneo.’

“After that incident, we became close. In fact, in another incident (in 2020) where I was accused of showing the middle finger, Bung stood up to defend me and deny that I did so.

“Since then, we’d shared a really strong ‘Borneo spirit’. We were good friends,” said the Gabungan Parti Sarawak MP.

In 2018, Bung had uttered a vulgar phrase at Willie through his microphone in the Dewan Rakyat after the latter asked him if he had gone to a casino.

That moment has since been immortalised in an internet meme, with netizens seeing the humour in Bung’s unexpected outburst.

Willie said he had last shared a meal with Bung in Parliament two weeks ago, with the six-term Kinabatangan MP sharing stories that had left him in stitches.

He said Bung was both a funny and stern man, and pointed out that the Sabah Umno chief’s debates in the Dewan Rakyat were always spontaneous, with no prepared speech text.

“He will be remembered as a leader who was firm, frank and committed in fighting for the interests of Sabahans. May his contributions and sacrifices live on,” said Willie.