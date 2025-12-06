Mum finds 35-year-old son dead in car while going to work

Mum finds 35-year-old son dead in car while going to work

Police said no foul play was suspected and the case has been classified as one of sudden death.

Police seen in a video clip removing the body of a 35-year-old man who was found dead in his car by his mother early today in Setapak, Kuala Lumpur.
PETALING JAYA:
A woman on her way to work found her 35-year-old son dead in his car at a house in Danau Kota, Setapak early this morning.

Wangsa Maju police chief Lazim Ismail said the mother was passing the house on her way to work when she found her son in the car, following which she filed a report at 7.52am.

Lazim said there were no injuries or elements of foul play on the body and the case has been classified as one of sudden death.

He said police are awaiting a post-mortem report on the cause of death.

Stay current - Follow FMT on WhatsApp, Google news and Telegram

Subscribe to our newsletter and get news delivered to your mailbox.