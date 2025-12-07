Bukit Aman receives audio clip on Melaka shooting

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail vowed that the incident will be investigated thoroughly and professionally.

PETALING JAYA : Police have confirmed receiving a CD of an audio clip involving the police shooting of three men in Durian Tunggal, Melaka, last month.

Inspector-General of Police Khalid Ismail said the CD was sent by a family member of one of the three who were shot dead.

Khalid said it contains a recording believed to be that of a phone conversation between the man and his wife before the incident.

He pledged that police will investigate the shooting thoroughly and professionally, without compromise on any form of wrongdoing.

“On Dec 3, the criminal investigation department formed a special investigative team led by a senior assistant commissioner to take over the investigation.

“This step was taken to ensure that every aspect of the investigation is handled in a professional and orderly manner,” he said in a statement.

Khalid urged the public against speculating on the case or spreading unverified information as it could affect the integrity of the investigation.

Melaka police initially investigated the incident for attempted murder after police chief Dzulkhairi Mukhtar claimed that the trio were serial robbers who had attacked an officer with a parang.

However, lawyers representing the families of M Puspanathan, 21, T Poovaneswaran, 24, and G Logeswaran, 29, said an audio recording and forensic evidence suggested that the men were killed execution-style.

The case has led to calls for an inquest and an independent inquiry, while Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim ordered the police to ensure that the investigation was done transparently.

The IGP was also instructed to submit a detailed report to home minister Saifuddin Nasution Ismail once the CID conclude its investigation.