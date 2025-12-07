Continuous rain in parts of Sarawak until Tuesday

Other parts of Sarawak as well as most of Johor are forecast to see continuous rainfall until tomorrow. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : Parts of Sarawak will experience at least three days of continuous rain, says the meteorological department (MetMalaysia).

In a warning issued this evening, MetMalaysia said Mukah, Bintulu and Miri were expected to see rainfall from this evening until Tuesday.

Other parts of Sarawak (Kuching, Serian, Samarahan, Sri Aman, Betong, Sarikei and Sibu) as well as most of Johor (Segamat, Kluang, Mersing, Kulai, Kota Tinggi and Johor Bahru) will meanwhile, see continuous rainfall until tomorrow.

Separately, the department forecast thunderstorms in most of the Klang Valley as well as parts of Perak, Negeri Sembilan, Johor, Sarawak and Sabah today, with the storms expected to last until 8pm.

In this period, MetMalaysia expects rainfall exceeding 20mm per hour.