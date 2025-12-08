Border control officer remanded, 8 foreign passports seized

The incident took place when members of the AKPS BSI integrity unit who were conducting surveillance at the BSI arrival hall inspected an officer on duty at the MyBorderPass counter. (Bernama pic)

JOHOR BAHRU : An officer from the Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has been remanded for four days on suspicion of involvement in attempted “flying passport” activities at the Sultan Iskandar Building (BSI) yesterday morning.

AKPS BSI commander Roszita Dim said the incident took place at about 11.30am, when members of the AKPS BSI integrity unit who were conducting surveillance at the BSI arrival hall inspected an officer on duty at the MyBorderPass counter.

The inspection found that the 32-year-old male officer had failed to comply with Administrative Instruction No. 01/2024, which outlines the procedures for carrying, storing and using telecommunications devices during working hours.

“The officer was found carrying and keeping two mobile phones while on duty, and had failed to surrender them at his supervisor’s counter before starting his shift,” Roszita said in a statement.

The inspection also uncovered eight foreign passports in his possession: six belonging to citizens of the People’s Republic of China, one Indonesian passport and one Vietnamese passport.

The passports were found in a black bag in the storage compartment of the officer’s Honda Vario motorcycle.

The officer is being investigated under Section 12(1)(f) of the Passport Act 1966 while the eight passports, motorcycle and mobile phones were seized.