No evidence of PKR election candidate being involved in bribery, says MACC source

MACC denied on Sunday that it investigated candidates in PKR’s May election, or that it had detained a close supporter of Rafizi Ramli.

PETALING JAYA : An investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission into a candidate in PKR’s election in May found no evidence that the person received bribes from any contractor or other party.

An MACC source said the investigation found that all the funds the person used to purchase his assets came from personal savings, business proceeds and company sales.

“A review of his assets found that he owns several medium-cost houses and several vehicles, all bought through legitimate bank loans. Claims that the individual owns an ‘extravagant’ house in Port Dickson are inaccurate.

“The house in question was an asset belonging to the local authorities that had gone through the standard asset disposal process, and he applied to purchase it for RM55,000,” Bernama reported the source as saying today.

The individual had also run several businesses before entering politics, which have since been sold.

However, the source said the companies’ registration was not transferred through the Companies Commission of Malaysia, necessitating an explanation to the Inland Revenue Board regarding the sales proceeds.

It said the individual had gone on his own to the MACC office, where his statement was recorded, and he was released without detention.

Rafizi, the Pandan MP, had said in an episode of his “Yang Berhenti Menteri” podcast that the alleged arrest was about a cash purchase of a house, which he claimed was verified to him by PKR president Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.