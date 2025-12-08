Padang Serai MP claims trial to abetment

Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin arriving at the Shah Alam sessions court.

SHAH ALAM : Padang Serai MP Azman Nasrudin claimed trial today to a charge of abetting corruption in connection with a Kedah state-owned cattle farming project.

Azman, 53, dressed in a grey suit, entered his plea before sessions court judge Nasir Nordin.

He was accused of conspiring with Amar Assuat Abu Bakar, who allegedly received RM400,000 from businessman Hassanaim Fauzi as a reward for assisting him in obtaining a cattle farming project at the Kedah Agro Feedlot Farm from Kedah Agro Holdings Bhd (KAHB).

Azman allegedly directed KAHB’s CEO to issue the letter of offer to Hassanaim for the project.

The charge against Azman was framed under Section 28(1)(c) of the MACC Act 2009, read together with Section 16(a)(A) of the same Act.

The offence provides for a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Azman allegedly committed the offence at Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi, on June 23, 2020.

Amar meanwhile pleaded not guilty to two charges of soliciting and receiving RM400,000 in gratification from Hassanaim in relation to the project.

The charges against him were framed under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009.

The 41-year-old was accused of committing the offences at Section 9, Bandar Baru Bangi, between June 20, 2020 and June 23, 2020.

The offences provide for a maximum jail term of 20 years, and a fine of five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

Judge Nasir set bail at RM75,000 with one surety for each accused and ordered for their passports to be impounded until the disposal of the case.

Azman and Amar were also ordered to report to the nearest MACC office once a month.

The court fixed Jan 17 next year for mention.

Lawyers N Surendran, Sasha Lyna Abdul Latif, and Nizamuddin Hamid represented Azman, while R Yogananthan appeared for Amar.

Deputy public prosecutor Muaz Ahmad Khairuddin conducted the prosecution.