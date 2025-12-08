Teens plead guilty to injuring fellow student in Sungai Petani

The Sungai Petani magistrates’ court deferred sentencing the teenage boys, pending conduct reports.

PETALING JAYA : Two teenage boys pleaded guilty at the Sungai Petani magistrates’ court today to injuring a 17-year-old vocational college student last month.

The 16- and 17-year-olds entered their pleas after the charges were read out before magistrate Azlan Basri, Sinar Harian reported.

However, sentencing was deferred pending conduct reports for both teenagers.

The boys were accused of jointly causing injury to the student at a hostel at 12.04am on Nov 24.

The charge was framed under Section 323 of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of one year in jail, a fine of up to RM2,000, or both, upon conviction.

Deputy public prosecutor Nur Hazwani Md Noor led the prosecution while the teens were represented by National Legal Aid Foundation lawyer Farah Azlinda Zahari.

The court allowed bail of RM1,000 with one surety each and fixed Dec 25 for the next hearing.