Daim’s family obtains temporary gag order in MACC’s latest forfeiture case

Daim Zainuddin’s widow, Na’imah Khalid, during an earlier court appearance.

PETALING JAYA : The family of the late Daim Zainuddin has obtained a temporary gag order preventing the disclosure of the identities of the respondents and details of the properties in a new Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) forfeiture case.

MACC had applied to the Kuala Lumpur sessions court earlier today to obtain a forfeiture order on properties linked to Daim and his family, Berita Harian reported.

In its application, the anti-graft agency also sought a court order to publish a notice in the Government Gazette, allowing interested parties to appear in court and show cause why the properties should not be forfeited.

The family’s lawyer, Nizamuddin Abdul Hamid, told the court during proceedings today the gag order was needed to protect his clients’ personal information, including their names and bank details.

Deputy public prosecutor M Esther Jacyntha, representing the prosecution, did not oppose the request for a gag order.

Judge Rosli Ahmad set Feb 4 for the next hearing.

In a statement earlier today, the family’s lawyers from Messrs Zharif Nizamuddin said the latest MACC application, like previous filings, did not specify any offence under the MACC Act or other laws, citing only procedural compliance under Section 36.

The firm said investigations into Daim’s family began in February 2023 and there had been no clear explanation nearly three years on.

“This continued failure to provide an explanation amounts to an abuse of power and raises serious concerns about compliance with the rule of law,” it said, calling for MACC to follow the rule of law.

The move follows previous actions against Daim’s family, including the seizure of Ilham Tower, over alleged money laundering.

The tower, owned by the late former finance minister and his widow, Na’imah Khalid, is valued between RM1 billion and RM1.5 billion.

In November, the High Court allowed Na’imah and Ilham Tower Sdn Bhd to challenge a second seizure notice, after arguments that it had been issued “in bad faith” to extend investigations.

Daim, who served twice as finance minister, died in November 2024. Before his death, he had denied any wrongdoing, insisting MACC’s probes into his wealth were politically motivated.