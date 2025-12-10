Security guard fined RM40,000 for animal cruelty

Nepalese security guard Arman Shah at the Shah Alam sessions court today.

SHAH ALAM : A Nepalese security guard was fined RM40,000 by the sessions court here today after pleading guilty to committing animal cruelty against a cat last month.

Judge Nor Hasniah Razak also ordered Arman Shah, 33, to serve 15 months in jail if he failed to pay the fine.

Arman was charged with abusing the animal at midnight on Nov 15, on the fourth floor of an apartment block in Kota Kemuning.

The charge was framed under Section 29(1)(a) of the Animal Welfare Act 2015, which carries a maximum jail term of three years, a fine of up to RM100,000, or both.

According to the facts of the case, a woman who had just parked her car saw Arman holding a cat with his trousers lowered and sexually abusing the animal.

Her husband, also witnessing the act, confronted him. Arman then put his trousers back on and threw the cat from the fourth floor before returning to his unit. The woman managed to record a 48-second video of the incident.

Forensic tests found traces of cat fur on Arman’s seized clothing.

Arman, who represented himself in court, asked for a reduced fine, citing plans to return to Nepal to care for his sick mother.

Deputy public prosecutor Nurul Sofea Jaysal objected to the plea, calling the act “extreme and cruel” and asking for a heavy sentence.

Arman is also currently serving a four-month jail term for being partially unclothed in public and entering Malaysia without valid documents.