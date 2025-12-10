Senior citizen charged with murdering wife

Ibrahim Sulaiman was charged with murdering Mastura Abdullah at their home in Gual Ipoh, Tanah Merah, on Dec 1. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : A 63-year-old man was charged at the Tanah Merah magistrates’ court in Kelantan today with the murder of his wife.

Ibrahim Sulaiman, who was accused of murdering his wife on Dec 1, nodded when the charge was read out to him.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

Harian Metro reported that Ibrahim was charged with murdering Mastura Abdullah, 40, at a house in Kampung Paku, Gual Ipoh, between 9.30am and 12.15pm on Dec 1.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty.

If not sentenced to death, Ibrahim faces a jail term of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the rotan.

Deputy public prosecutor Ahmad Irfan Aizat Daud handled the prosecution while Ibrahim was unrepresented.

The case is scheduled for mention on Feb 12 next year.