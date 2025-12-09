Man charged with murder in Manjung

Lin Chee Ming was charged at the Manjung magistrates’ court today with the murder of Ling Chin Kian at Ling’s home in Kampung Koh, Manjung, on Nov 26. (Bernama pic)

PETALING JAYA : An unemployed man was charged at the Manjung magistrates’ court today with murdering a senior citizen in Manjung, Perak, last month.

Lin Chee Ming, 49, faces the death penalty if convicted, reported Utusan Malaysia.

If not sentenced to death, he faces a jail term of between 30 and 40 years and at least 12 strokes of the rotan.

Lin was charged with the murder of 78-year-old Ling Chin Kian at Ling’s home in Kampung Koh, Manjung, between 3.40am and 4.44am on Nov 26.

No plea was recorded as murder cases fall under the jurisdiction of the High Court.

The case is scheduled for mention on Feb 10 next year pending the autopsy, chemical, pathology, and forensic reports.

Ling was found dead with head and facial injuries in his living room on Nov 29.