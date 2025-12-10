14 Perak Bersatu divisions want Muhyiddin to step down

Bersatu has been embroiled in an internal crisis since its annual general assembly last September, following the circulation of a poison pen letter alleging a plot to topple Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA : Fourteen of the 24 Bersatu divisions in Perak are urging Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president, accusing him of failing to handle the party’s ongoing internal crisis.

Pasir Salak Bersatu chief Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, acting as their spokesman, said the crisis could have been resolved smoothly and swiftly if it had been contained at an early stage, Sinar Harian reported.

“The president must handle the internal turmoil with greater care and effectiveness.

“The failure to contain this issue from the start has allowed it to worsen and ultimately damage the image of Perikatan Nasional and Bersatu in particular,” he said.

Bersatu’s internal discord intensified during the party’s annual general assembly in September, following the circulation of a poison pen letter alleging a plot to topple Muhyiddin.

A resolution at the assembly which endorsed Muhyiddin as the party’s candidate for the post of the 11th prime minister, which was set to be brought to the PN leadership meeting, also caused a stir with Bersatu’s ally, PAS.

Tensions escalated after Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was sacked from the party, and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal suspended for allegedly violating the party’s constitution and code of conduct.

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah was also summoned by Bersatu’s disciplinary board to be investigated over claims of involvement in the move to oust Muhyiddin.

The situation eased briefly to allow Bersatu to focus on the Nov 29 Sabah state election, where the party lost all the 33 seats it contested, including Sugut, where party vice-president Ronald Kiandee was defeated.

Following the drubbing, calls have emerged again for Muhyiddin to step down, while others have urged deputy president and election director Hamzah Zainudin to take responsibility.