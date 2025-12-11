14-division call for Muhyiddin to step down not official, say Perak Bersatu leaders

Bersatu has been embroiled in an internal crisis since its annual general assembly in September, following the circulation of a poison pen letter alleging a plot to topple Muhyiddin Yassin.

PETALING JAYA : A separate group of Perak Bersatu division chiefs has clarified that a recent press conference claiming that 14 divisions had called for Muhyiddin Yassin to step down as party president does not represent the official stance of the state leadership.

They said only nine of the 14 individuals present at yesterday’s press conference, led by Supreme Council member Zainol Fadzi Paharudin, were actual division chiefs.

“Their attendance was in a personal capacity and cannot be considered the collective position of the division leadership in Perak,” they said in a joint statement.

The statement was endorsed by Perak Bersatu chairman Ahmad Faizal Azumu (Tambun), Dr Hashim Bujang (Kuala Kangsar), Muhammad Yazan Mohammad (Tanjong Malim), and division chiefs from Batu Gajah, Ipoh Barat, Bagan Datuk, Taiping, Lenggong, Lumut, Parit Buntar, Sungai Siput, Gerik, Beruas and Parit.

They also criticised Zainol for taking internal party issues into the public domain, describing the move as a breach of party discipline which could confuse grassroots members.

“Such actions have damaged the party’s image and created a false impression of the stability and unity in Perak Bersatu’s leadership.

“This situation only benefits political opponents and weakens public confidence in the party,” they said.

Bersatu’s internal discord intensified during its annual general assembly in September, following the circulation of a poison pen letter alleging a plot to topple Muhyiddin.

A resolution at the assembly which endorsed Muhyiddin as the party’s candidate for the 11th prime minister, a move set to be brought to a Perikatan Nasional leadership meeting, also caused a stir with Bersatu’s ally, PAS.

Tensions escalated after Tasek Gelugor MP Wan Saiful Wan Jan was sacked and Machang MP Wan Ahmad Fayhsal Wan Ahmad Kamal suspended for allegedly violating party rules.

Indera Mahkota MP Saifuddin Abdullah was also summoned by the disciplinary board over claims of involvement in the move to oust Muhyiddin.

The situation eased to focus on the Nov 29 Sabah state election, where Bersatu lost all 33 seats it contested, including Sugut where party vice-president Ronald Kiandee was defeated.

Calls for Muhyiddin to resign resurfaced following the election setback. There were also calls for deputy president and election director Hamzah Zainudin to take responsibility.