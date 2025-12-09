Tertiary student claims trial to sexual offences against teen

The Pasir Mas sessions court set bail of RM10,000 with one surety and fixed Jan 11 for the next case mention. (Facebook pic)

PETALING JAYA : A tertiary student claimed trial at the Pasir Mas sessions court today to two counts of unnatural sexual intercourse and sexual assault against a 17-year-old girl.

Yushakimi Jamaludin, 21, pleaded not guilty after the charges were read before judge Zulkpli Abdullah, Harian Metro reported.

Yushakimi was accused of committing the offences in a Perodua Myvi at the parking area in Lata Janggut, Jeli, at 2.30pm on Nov 29.

The first charge was framed under Section 377A of the Penal Code while the second was framed under Section 14(d) of the Sexual Offences Against Children Act 2017.

Deputy public prosecutor Siti Aiysha Na’ilah Harizan led the prosecution. Yushakimi was represented by lawyer Habibah Wahab.

The court set bail of RM10,000 for both charges with one surety and fixed Jan 11 for the next case mention.