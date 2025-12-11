Don’t politicise UEC issue, says Johari

Umno vice-president Johari Ghani said Malaysians are free to choose their education path amid calls for recognition of the UEC.

PETALING JAYA : Umno vice-president Johari Ghani has warned against politicising the issue of recognition for the Unified Examination Certificate (UEC), saying Malaysians should be free to make their own education choices.

He said the most fundamental principle was mutual respect for the country’s education system, Berita Harian reported.

“Every politician has their own view, and that’s normal. But what matters most is that all Malaysians respect what we have.

“If someone disagrees with the UEC, they don’t need to take that path. If others feel the UEC is recognised internationally and want to follow it, that is their choice,” he was quoted as saying after launching an event in Kuala Lumpur.

His remarks come after Umno Youth chief Dr Akmal Saleh criticised DAP deputy chairman Nga Kor Ming, who reportedly plans to meet Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim over the issue.

Akmal said Nga should understand the national education policy first, and that there was no need to consider a certificate that does not align with key policy aspects.

The UEC is a secondary school qualification for students at independent Chinese schools. It is not recognised for direct entry to public universities.

Commenting further, Johari said Malaysia offered various educational pathways without compulsion, including universities, colleges, and different academic streams.

He added that national schools follow a government-prescribed syllabus, saying any changes must be carefully considered.

On the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections, Johari said no final decisions had been made, with the party awaiting an official announcement from the Election Commission.