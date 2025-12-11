Celebrating the lives of the La Salle brothers

Brother Andrew Loke (in blue and white T-shirt) at his 70th birthday dinner and the commemoration of his 50th golden jubilee since taking the brotherhood vows. (Adrian David pic)

PETALING JAYA : They are the teaching brothers of the St John Baptist de La Salle mission in Malaysia, and their numbers are dwindling.

From the hundreds who imparted education to thousands of local youths in the past 170 years, only a dozen retirees – aged 55 to 84 – are still around today.

Highlighting their predicament, La Salle Malaysia director Brother Andrew Loke Yew Wah said that of the remaining 12, only six were serving within the country.

They were himself and elder sibling Brother Ambrose Loke who is the St Francis Institution, Melaka director – based at the La Salle Provincialate in Petaling Jaya; Brothers Anthony Rogers and Jason Blaikie at the St Xavier’s Institution in Penang; Brother Michael Kum at the Little Sisters of the Poor, St Francis Xavier Home for the Elderly in Kuala Lumpur; and Brother Peter Ng at the St Martin’s School in Tambunan, Sabah.

Those serving overseas are Brother John D’Cruz at Residencia De La Salle Dasmarinas in Cavite, the Philippines; Brother Justin Mobilik and Brother Albertus Joikul at the De La Salle Dasmarinas Brothers Community in Cavite, the Philippines; Brother Peter Foo at Bacolod, the Philippines; Brother David Liao in China; and Brother Paul Ho in Singapore.

James Sia (left) joins Brother David Liao (right) and others to bless Andrew during the latter’s 70th birthday. (Adrian David pic)

Andrew added that some had added responsibilities like Blaikie who oversaw the running of the La Salle schools and properties in Penang and Perak.

“However, Rogers is of poor health and recuperating at a nursing home in Penang.

“The rest of us make do with whatever available resources to carry out our apostolate duties and impart informal education at our schools.

“We are all self-funded with little or no government aid or salaries. We are surviving on our own coffers,” said Andrew at his 70th birthday reception and to commemorate his 50th golden jubilee since taking the brotherhood vows, at the La Salle Provincialate in Petaling Jaya.

Lasallians treat Andrew (centre, white shirt) on his retirement as MFOLSA adviser. (Adrian David pic)

Present were Brother Ambrose, 81, his caretaker Joel Bonga, La Salle Provincialate administrator James Sia, Brothers Mico De Leon and Antolin Sanchez ‘Butch’ Alcudia III from the Philippines, Andrew’s nephew Aloysius Loke and niece Theresa Ng.

Andrew said that despite having retired, all 12 brothers continued their missionary tasks for an estimated 15,000 students at the 29 La Salle schools under their supervision in peninsular Malaysia and five associate schools in East Malaysia (two in Sarawak and three in Sabah).

“Among our biggest challenges are the lack of interest from the younger generation to replace us who are fast ageing and in need of healthcare.

“Brother D’Cruz is the oldest at 84 with Blaikie the youngest at 55.

“We made various attempts to woo and groom new blood but without success, as they are not attracted to our way of life, which also forbids marriage,” said Andrew, born on Dec 2 in Johor Bahru.

He added that the brothers today were also losing administrative control of the La Salle schools as they were no longer civil servants.

“We have no say in the appointment of school principals and teachers, who understand the ethos and character of mission schools, and the schools’ maintenance.

“Without indulging in the missionary spirit and experience, they do not have the same passion like us,” he said.

Old Paulians’ Association, Seremban secretary Tracy Cheong Yee Chi presenting Andrew with an early Christmas gift at a reception at La Salle Hall. (Adrian David pic)

“Many of the younger set are also not aware of our existence and influence, especially with the absence of catechism classes,” added Andrew, who completed his primary education at St Joseph’s School, Johor Bahru and secondary at St Michael’s Institution, Ipoh.

Meanwhile, the Malaysian Federation of Lasallian Alumni Associations (MFOLSA) held a separate reception for Andrew as its retiring advisor, at the La Salle Hall adjacent to the Provincialate.

The occasion also presented the opportunity to celebrate an early Christmas together.

Brother Antolin Sanchez ‘Butch’ Alcudia III will replace Andrew, announced MFOLSA president Michael Simon.

Sia, who is MFOLSA secretary and Franciscan Club of Kuala Lumpur treasurer, credited the La Salle Brothers for providing quality education to hundreds of thousands of Malaysian youths of all races and creeds across generations.

He said the brothers arrived in Penang in 1852 and established St Xavier’s Institution, their first mission school.

Half a century later, in October 1902, three brothers – Irish-American Maurice Josephus Freeze, Burmese Andrew Corsini Peter, and Malaysian Constantine Jeremiah – took over the administration of SFI from the Catholic church, officially making it a La Salle school.