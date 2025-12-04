Meet Tenet, the cat who ‘graduated’ with his human

Say hello to ‘Dr Tenet’, who received an ‘honorary PhD’ for outstanding emotional support. (Zuraina Ahmad pic)

PETALING JAYA : When Zuraina Ahmad received her PhD scroll last month, it marked the culmination of years of hard work and many nights spent burning the midnight oil.

But through those long nights, one faithful companion stayed by her side – her handsome cat, Tenet. “He’d sit by my table or on my books. It was like he was telling me, ‘It’s okay, I’m with you’,” Zuraina, 52, told FMT Lifestyle.

“When he was with me, I could usually study longer and not get sleepy – even though he was the one sleeping!” she added, laughing.

So, when she finally completed her PhD, it felt only natural to honour Tenet too. “I told myself that when I graduated, I would make a robe and cap for him because he deserved it,” said Zuraina.

And that’s exactly what she did. She arranged for her sister-in-law, who sews, to make a miniature version of her graduation attire for Tenet.

A well-earned kiss for ‘Dr Tenet’, Zuraina’s straight-A companion. (Zuraina Ahmad pic)

Zuraina and her family even organised a photo shoot in a studio to commemorate the event. A TikTok video of the session, uploaded by her daughter, has garnered close to 200,000 views.

Recalling the moment she saw Tenet in the adorable outfit, Zuraina said affectionately: “I was so happy for him because I felt he deserved the recognition – he has been a very loyal companion.”

But that wasn’t the only honour the feline received – Zuraina even acknowledged him in her thesis!

Zuraina said Tenet, who is about six years old, has been part of her life since he was born. His mother and grandmother were part of Zuraina’s family too.

Tenet kept Zuraina company when she burnt the midnight oil… even if he did nap on the job. (Zuraina Ahmad pics)

Among all the family members, Tenet formed an especially close bond with Zuraina. “When he was younger, he loved sleeping on my chest,” she recalled affectionately.

He may be too big for that now, but he still curls up close to her side when he sleeps – which also makes it very convenient for him to wake her up at 5am for breakfast!

When Zuraina’s father passed away earlier this year, Tenet was a source of comfort for her. He stayed close by her side, as though sensing her grief. “I shared my feelings with Tenet, and I think he understood,” she said.

Tenet looking dapper in his Hari Raya outfit. (Zuraina Ahmad pic)

The bond she shares with Tenet is especially meaningful considering she once vowed never to love another cat after her previous one died in an accident.

But years later, while jogging with her daughter, they came across a stray female cat. Immediately smitten, her daughter asked if they could bring her home – and Zuraina didn’t have the heart to say no.

They named that cat Gigirl, and in time, she became Tenet’s grandmother. Today, Zuraina has eight cats at home – and she couldn’t imagine life any other way!

Zuraina and Tenet after one of their walks. (Zuraina Ahmad pic)

Tenet, Zuraina shared, is a quiet and well-behaved feline who gets along well with his cat siblings. And he especially loves going for walks.

“My husband and I go for brisk walks in the morning and evening. Tenet knows how to let us know he wants to come along!” she said.

Tenet has also learnt to recognise what his humans are wearing – if they are not in their exercise attire, he won’t nudge them to take him with them.

“Tenet has made me a happier person. To me, he is not just a cat or pet – he is my BFF and companion,” she said.

This article was written by Sheela Vijayan. Read more pet stories here.

TELL US ABOUT YOUR PET: FMT Lifestyle readers are invited to send in pictures (landscape format) and a short video (if any) of their furry, scaly or feathered friends to [email protected]. Don’t forget to include details like your pet’s name, age, breed and a short story about them.