Time to rethink school assessments in a broken system

From P Gopala Krishnan

Teachers and parents alike are questioning the logic behind the end-of-year exam for Year Four to Six pupils and Form One to Three students (UASA) and the “Tahap Penguasaan (TP)” six-level student mastery grading systems.

TP1 is given to students who “know the basics or are able to perform basic skills or respond to basic concepts”.

On the other end of the spectrum, TP6, is for students “able to use their existing knowledge and skills to be applied in new situations analytically, systematically, positively, creatively, and innovatively in generating new ideas that can be emulated”.

The awarding of TP levels, particularly TP6, is not based solely on academic achievement. Students who score exceptionally well in UASA may still be denied TP6 simply because they are “not active in class”.

This subjective criterion has turned what should be an objective evaluation into a mockery of fairness. Should classroom participation outweigh mastery of knowledge? Or is this a convenient excuse for inconsistent grading?

The irony is glaring: UASA, which was meant to replace standardised exams like UPSR and PT3, lacks a strong benchmark. Its results do not correlate with classroom-based assessment (PBD) or TP levels, leaving students and parents confused.

High achievers in UASA often find themselves categorised at lower TP levels, while less academically inclined students who are vocal in class may receive higher recognition. This disconnect undermines the credibility of the entire evaluation system.

Sarawak’s bold move

Contrast this with Sarawak’s proactive stance. The state has announced that its Year 6 assessment will be replaced by the Ujian Penilaian Dual Language Programme (UP-DLP).

The UP-DLP will objectively measure performance in English, Mathematics, and Science, providing clear data for students, parents, and schools to plan future learning paths.

Since 2019, Sarawak has been allowed to teach these subjects in English, and UP-DLP is a logical extension of that policy. It sets a benchmark that is transparent, measurable, and aligned with global standards.

A call for objectivity

The federal government should take note. While flexibility and classroom-based assessments have their merits, they cannot replace the need for standardised benchmarks. Without them, we risk producing a generation of students whose achievements are clouded by ambiguity.

Parents deserve clarity, students deserve fairness, and schools deserve a system that reflects true learning outcomes.

It is time to reconsider the current evaluation framework. Malaysia needs an assessment system that combines the strengths of PBD with the objectivity of standardised exams — one that rewards knowledge, skills, and effort without falling into the trap of subjectivity.

Sarawak’s UP-DLP may well be the model the nation needs.

P Gopala Krishnan has 35 years of experience teaching at various levels of educational institutions nationwide and has served in multiple capacities under the education ministry.

The views expressed are those of the writer and do not necessarily reflect those of FMT.